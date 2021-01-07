Douglas Pyka earned $47,402 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Douglas Pyka held the position titled "Legislative Office Consultant I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Pyka earned $47,402 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Pyka earned 7% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/2014.