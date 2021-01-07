Dwayne Powell earned $77,777 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Dwayne Powell held the position titled "System Administrator III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Powell earned $77,777 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Powell earned 53% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/16/1993.