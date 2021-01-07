Edward Kulczyk earned $60,514 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Edward Kulczyk held the position titled "Final Reviewer" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kulczyk earned $60,514 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kulczyk earned 19% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/1988.