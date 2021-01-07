Elena Powell earned $46,700 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Elena Powell held the position titled "Staff Support Coord" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Powell earned $46,700 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Powell earned 8% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/14/2002.