Elise Karstens earned $65,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Elise Karstens held the position titled "Executive Assistant II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Karstens earned $65,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Karstens earned 28% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/21/2020.