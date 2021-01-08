Elizabeth Dixon earned $40,859 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Elizabeth Dixon held the position titled "Accountant I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Dixon earned $40,859 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Dixon earned 19% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 2/10/2003.