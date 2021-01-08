Emebet Kifle earned $54,288 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Emebet Kifle held the position titled "Child Support Officer IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kifle earned $54,288 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kifle earned 7% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/9/2001.