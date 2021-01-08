Emily Kunst earned $67,625 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Emily Kunst held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kunst earned $67,625 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kunst earned 33% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 8/15/2016.