Emily Spurgin-Rodriguez earned $54,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Emily Spurgin-Rodriguez held the position titled "Res Associate /Soc Sci Statistician" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Spurgin-Rodriguez earned $54,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Spurgin-Rodriguez earned 6% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/1/2017.