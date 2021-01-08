Evan Kelley earned $108,796 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Evan Kelley held the position titled "Director I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kelley earned $108,796 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kelley earned 115% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/1/2015.