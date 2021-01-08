Evangelina Dimas earned $79,764 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Evangelina Dimas held the position titled "Manager II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Dimas earned $79,764 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Dimas earned 57% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 6/20/1989.