Gabriella Pereida earned $16,182 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Gabriella Pereida held the position titled "Document Del/Filing Assistant" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Pereida earned $16,182 that year. She was employed part-time, working 20 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Pereida earned 68% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/1/2019.