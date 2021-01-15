Gary Abrahams earned $38,241 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Gary Abrahams held the position titled "Equipment Operator I" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Abrahams earned $38,241 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Abrahams earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/18/2010.