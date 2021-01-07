George Southall Jr earned $48,116 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, George Southall Jr held the position titled "Infrastructure Specialist II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Southall Jr earned $48,116 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Southall Jr earned 5% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/4/2014.