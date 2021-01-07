Ghaith Raheem earned $55,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Ghaith Raheem held the position titled "Network Administrator I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Raheem earned $55,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Raheem earned 8% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2020.