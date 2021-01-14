Gina Terrazas earned $45,158 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Gina Terrazas held the position titled "Hearings Officer II" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Terrazas earned $45,158 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Terrazas earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 8/7/2006.