Glenda Fisk earned $42,564 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Glenda Fisk held the position titled "Child Support Techn III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Fisk earned $42,564 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Fisk earned 16% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/15/2006.