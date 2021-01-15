Gonzalo Acevedo earned $19,706 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Gonzalo Acevedo held the position titled "Correctional Officer IV" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Acevedo earned $19,706 that year. He was employed part-time, working 20 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Acevedo earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/5/2018.