Grace Lamb earned $39,400 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Grace Lamb held the position titled "Legal Secretary I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lamb earned $39,400 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lamb earned 22% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/17/2016.