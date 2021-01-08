Gregory Dickerman earned $72,711 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Gregory Dickerman held the position titled "Sergeant, Texas Ag'S Office" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Dickerman earned $72,711 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Dickerman earned 43% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 2/16/2016.