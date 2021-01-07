Gregory Jones earned $69,243 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Gregory Jones held the position titled "Sys Program III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Jones earned $69,243 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Jones earned 37% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/12/1998.