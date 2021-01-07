Gregory Tingle earned $117,865 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Gregory Tingle held the position titled "Programmer VII" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Tingle earned $117,865 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Tingle earned 132% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/18/1990.