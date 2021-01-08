Guadalupe Leal earned $53,290 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Guadalupe Leal held the position titled "Information Specialist III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Leal earned $53,290 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Leal earned 5% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/13/1996.