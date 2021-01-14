Guillermo Tenorio earned $70,338 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Guillermo Tenorio held the position titled "Systems Analyst V" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Tenorio earned $70,338 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Tenorio earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/14/2012.