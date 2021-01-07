Heather Strain earned $94,296 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Heather Strain held the position titled "Admin Manager, Legal" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Strain earned $94,296 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Strain earned 86% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 11/2/1998.