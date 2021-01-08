Hema Kannan earned $70,404 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Hema Kannan held the position titled "Systems Analyst IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kannan earned $70,404 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kannan earned 39% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/1/2017.