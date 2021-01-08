Henry De La Garza earned $149,779 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Henry De La Garza held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General VI" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, De La Garza earned $149,779 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, De La Garza earned 195% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 2/1/1995.