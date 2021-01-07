Holly Rodriguez earned $36,250 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Holly Rodriguez held the position titled "Print Specialist II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Rodriguez earned $36,250 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Rodriguez earned 29% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/2014.