Issifu Abubakar earned $41,704 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Issifu Abubakar held the position titled "Parole Officer I" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Abubakar earned $41,704 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Abubakar earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/19/2018.