Jace Klepper earned $40,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jace Klepper held the position titled "Research Editor" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Klepper earned $40,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Klepper earned 21% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 10/1/2018.