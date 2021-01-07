Jacy Selcoe earned $65,659 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jacy Selcoe held the position titled "Legislative Counsel I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Selcoe earned $65,659 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Selcoe earned 29% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/1/2018.