James Abrigo earned $46,873 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, James Abrigo held the position titled "Sgt Of Correctional Officers" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Abrigo earned $46,873 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Abrigo earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/22/2011.