James Ferguson earned $102,265 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, James Ferguson held the position titled "Captain, Texas Ag'S Office" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Ferguson earned $102,265 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Ferguson earned 102% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 4/1/2012.