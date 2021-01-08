James Kuvet earned $100,199 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, James Kuvet held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kuvet earned $100,199 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kuvet earned 98% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 2/23/2009.