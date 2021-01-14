James Valdenegro earned $40,588 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, James Valdenegro held the position titled "Texas Works Advisor III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Valdenegro earned $40,588 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Valdenegro earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/24/2011.