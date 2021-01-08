Jameson Joyce earned $65,109 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jameson Joyce held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Joyce earned $65,109 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Joyce earned 28% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/17/2019.