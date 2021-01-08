Jamie Keahey earned $68,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jamie Keahey held the position titled "Manager I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Keahey earned $68,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Keahey earned 34% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/16/2012.