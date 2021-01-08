Jamie Lala earned $85,272 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jamie Lala held the position titled "Contract Admin Manager I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lala earned $85,272 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lala earned 68% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/18/2016.