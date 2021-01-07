Janell Hopkins earned $123,796 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Janell Hopkins held the position titled "Deputy Director" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Hopkins earned $123,796 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Hopkins earned 144% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/19/1993.