Janet Kibodeaux earned $53,392 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Janet Kibodeaux held the position titled "Child Support Officer IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kibodeaux earned $53,392 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kibodeaux earned 5% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/6/1992.