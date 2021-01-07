Janet Sullivan earned $148,013 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Janet Sullivan held the position titled "Director Document Prod" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Sullivan earned $148,013 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Sullivan earned 192% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/17/2004.