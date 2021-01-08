Janine Dos Remedios earned $71,760 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Janine Dos Remedios held the position titled "Auditor IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Dos Remedios earned $71,760 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Dos Remedios earned 41% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/16/2018.