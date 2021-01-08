Jason Femat earned $67,920 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jason Femat held the position titled "Systems Analyst V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Femat earned $67,920 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Femat earned 34% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/10/2007.