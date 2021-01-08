Jason Lafond earned $147,825 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jason Lafond held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General VI" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lafond earned $147,825 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lafond earned 191% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2016.