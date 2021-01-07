 Skip to main content
Jason Plemons earned $58,263 working for the State of Texas in 2020
In 2020, Jason Plemons held the position titled "Software Asset & Database Management Sec" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Plemons earned $58,263 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Plemons earned 15% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 2/1/2005.

