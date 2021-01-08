Jay Koltermann earned $110,004 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jay Koltermann held the position titled "Director II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Koltermann earned $110,004 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Koltermann earned 117% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/27/2006.