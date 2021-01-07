Jennifer Jackson earned $111,199 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jennifer Jackson held the position titled "Senior Legislative Counsel" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Jackson earned $111,199 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Jackson earned 119% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 8/30/2002.