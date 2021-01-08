Jennifer Kimball earned $55,008 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jennifer Kimball held the position titled "Legal Secretary IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kimball earned $55,008 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kimball earned 8% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/1/2000.