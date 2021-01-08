Jennifer Laskay earned $37,344 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jennifer Laskay held the position titled "Program Specialist I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Laskay earned $37,344 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Laskay earned 26% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2019.