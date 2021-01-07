Jennifer Sherrill earned $136,127 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Jennifer Sherrill held the position titled "Deputy Dir/Apps Manager" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Sherrill earned $136,127 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Sherrill earned 168% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/1/1998.